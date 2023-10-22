StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $83.17 million, a PE ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 295,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

