StockNews.com Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.