StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $792.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,566,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 124,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

