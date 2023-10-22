StockNews.com Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Eltek Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.