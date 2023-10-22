StockNews.com Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Eltek Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eltek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.