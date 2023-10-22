StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Head to Head Review

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45 LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. LiveVox has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than LiveVox.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

StoneCo has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCo and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 7.51% 6.66% 2.16% LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 1.67 -$100.61 million $0.49 20.31 LiveVox $136.02 million 2.49 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -12.86

LiveVox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats LiveVox on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

