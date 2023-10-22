Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

SYK opened at $265.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average is $285.47. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.