SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

SunPower Stock Down 8.6 %

SPWR opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. SunPower has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

