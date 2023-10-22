Susquehanna Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 4.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.