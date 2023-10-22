Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 193,242 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,934.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

BAC stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.