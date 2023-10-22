Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

