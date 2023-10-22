Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

