Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,522.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

