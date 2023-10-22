Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

