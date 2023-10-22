Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $7.24 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,279,837,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

