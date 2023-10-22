Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 932 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

