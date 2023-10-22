Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,402 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $853.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.17 and a 52 week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

