Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

