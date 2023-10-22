Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Cut by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 2.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $93,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.66. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

