Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

