Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 2.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $93,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.