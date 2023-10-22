Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $33.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE SNV opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

