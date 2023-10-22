Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

