Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

