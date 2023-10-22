Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $108.83. 4,215,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,721. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

