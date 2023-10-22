Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

