TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Increased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 4.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of TE Connectivity worth $158,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

