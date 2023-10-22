TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

