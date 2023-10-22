TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.