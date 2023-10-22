Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to $7.78

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.30 to $7.78 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.21.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.