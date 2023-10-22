Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tesla by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,677,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,826 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 4,243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 62,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.99. 138,010,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The firm has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.