Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.61 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.