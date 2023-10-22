The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

