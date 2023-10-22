The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,786,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.