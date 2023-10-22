The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 586,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

