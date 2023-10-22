The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.10 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

