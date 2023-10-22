The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

