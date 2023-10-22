The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

