The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.9 %

PGR stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.