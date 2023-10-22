The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. 4,195,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,761. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

