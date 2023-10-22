The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

