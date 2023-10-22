The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Southern by 33.0% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 117.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

