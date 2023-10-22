Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.25 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

