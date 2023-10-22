ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $3.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get ThredUp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ThredUp

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 48,387 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $168,386.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,745. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ThredUp by 124.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.