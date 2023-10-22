TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLD stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.07. The company had a trading volume of 157,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.77 and its 200 day moving average is $247.56. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

