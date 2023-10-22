Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $208.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.23.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $187.55 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

