Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up 5.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 9.83% of Travere Therapeutics worth $113,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 2,187,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,828. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

