Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Tricon Residential from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.1 %
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.6721536 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.