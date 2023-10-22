Truist Financial Corp Has $42.62 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $42,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $622.67 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.07 and a 52 week high of $745.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $662.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

