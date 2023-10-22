Truist Financial Corp Has $54.78 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,805 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 778,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

