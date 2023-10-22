Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

